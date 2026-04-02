Brazil seeks bids for dredging of waterway connecting Uruguay

The Brazilian Government opened bidding proposals on April 1 for a dredging project in the Mirim Lagoon waterway with an estimated investment of BRL52.7 million ($10.5 million).

This initiative, which forms part of the "new growth acceleration programme", involves the preparation of engineering designs and environmental studies alongside the implementation of nautical signalling services.

The Mirim Lagoon is an estuarine body of water situated on the border between southern Brazil and eastern Uruguay.