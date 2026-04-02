Brazil seeks bids for dredging of waterway connecting Uruguay

The Brazilian Government opened bidding proposals on April 1 for a dredging project in the Mirim Lagoon waterway with an estimated investment of BRL52.7 million ($10.5 million).
This initiative, which forms part of the "new growth acceleration programme", involves the preparation of engineering designs and environmental studies alongside the implementation of nautical signalling services.
The Mirim Lagoon is an estuarine body of water situated on the border between southern Brazil and eastern Uruguay.
The Ministry of Ports and Airports stated that the goal of the work is to improve inland navigation by ensuring consistent depths and greater operational safety. Officials expect the intervention to lead to more efficient logistics and better integration with Uruguay.
“Dredging the Mirim Lagoon is fundamental to ensuring greater logistical efficiency, expanding integration with neighbouring countries, and boosting economic development in southern Brazil,” said Minister of Ports and Airports Tomé Franca. The government noted that the measure is intended to facilitate the flow of goods and improve regional supply chains.
Authorities are now scheduled to analyse the technical proposals before a winning company is selected to execute the dredging services.