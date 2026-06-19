Brazil port channel concession includes plan to clear 1893 shipwreck

Brazil's Ministry of Ports and Airports announced that the 25-year concession for the access channel of the Port of Itajaí is scheduled for auction in the second half of 2026.

This BRL350 million ($69 million) project aims to modernise the Santa Catarina port complex and remove the wreckage of the Pallas, a ship that sank at the mouth of the Itajaí-Açu River in 1893.

Dredging operations will deepen the terminal draft to 16 metres, allowing it to accommodate vessels up to 400 metres in length.