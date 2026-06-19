Brazil port channel concession includes plan to clear 1893 shipwreck

Brazil's Ministry of Ports and Airports announced that the 25-year concession for the access channel of the Port of Itajaí is scheduled for auction in the second half of 2026.
This BRL350 million ($69 million) project aims to modernise the Santa Catarina port complex and remove the wreckage of the Pallas, a ship that sank at the mouth of the Itajaí-Açu River in 1893.
Dredging operations will deepen the terminal draft to 16 metres, allowing it to accommodate vessels up to 400 metres in length.
The planned works also include removing remaining breakwater structures and implementing a vessel traffic service system to enhance navigation safety.
In May 2026, the Itajaí Port Authority, Univali University, and the Federal Port Authority signed an agreement to conduct the technical studies required for the shipwreck removal.
Although the submerged hull of the Pallas has rested at the river mouth for more than one century, the obstruction currently prevents the expansion of the turning basin to a diameter of 530 metres. The Port of Itajaí reported that removing the debris will eventually allow for safer vessel manoeuvres and increased terminal productivity.