Brazil opens tender for Madeira River maintenance dredging

Brazil's Federal Government published a bidding notice for the contracting of specialised maintenance dredging services for the Madeira River Waterway.
Coordinated by the Ministry of Ports and Airports, the project will be technically executed by the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (DNIT).
The initiative involves the annual waterway maintenance dredging plan (PADMA), designed to ensure safe navigation and maintain cargo transport during drought periods.
The opening of bids is scheduled for January 15, 2026 through the federal procurement platform.
Interventions will focus on strategic sections of the waterway, particularly near Porto Velho. Key areas include the Furo Canal dos Anjos and the stretch between the BR-230 highway and the mouth of the Madeira River.
These works are intended to prevent sediment accumulation that compromises the transport of food, fuel, and basic supplies to the Amazon region.
Minister Silvio Costa Filho stated that maintaining functional waterways is essential for connecting communities and supporting the local economy in the north.
The project aims to reduce operational risks, increase trip predictability, and lower logistical costs by allowing vessels to operate more regularly throughout the year.