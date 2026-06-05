Brazil inks $24.5m Madeira River dredging contract until 2029

The Brazilian federal government has signed a BRL123.6 million ($24.51 million) contract for continuous maintenance dredging of the Madeira River to guarantee navigability during dry periods. The contract is valid until November 2029.

Work will focus on the HN-117 waterway stretch between Porto Velho and the river's mouth in Amazonas, which includes the BR-230 highway crossing.

National Secretary for Waterways and Navigation Otto Luiz Burlier explained that the action strengthens a regional management model designed to anticipate hydrological variations.