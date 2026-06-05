Brazil inks $24.5m Madeira River dredging contract until 2029

The Brazilian federal government has signed a BRL123.6 million ($24.51 million) contract for continuous maintenance dredging of the Madeira River to guarantee navigability during dry periods. The contract is valid until November 2029.
Work will focus on the HN-117 waterway stretch between Porto Velho and the river's mouth in Amazonas, which includes the BR-230 highway crossing.
National Secretary for Waterways and Navigation Otto Luiz Burlier explained that the action strengthens a regional management model designed to anticipate hydrological variations.
The initiative forms part of the Amazon waterway dredging and maintenance plan, which is coordinated by the Ministry of Ports and Airports in partnership with the National Department of Transport Infrastructure.
Recent severe dry spells in 2023 and 2024 restricted navigation at critical points, forcing vessels to reduce cargo and disrupting essential supplies.
Although the river currently measures around 10.37 metres in Porto Velho, the secretariat's waterway monitoring panel noted that previous levels dropped to approximately 8.5 metres in 2024 and 7.5 metres in 2023.
To maintain predictability for river transport, the federal government said it continues to reinforce nautical signalling and monitor navigation conditions.