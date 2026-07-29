Boskalis, Harwich Haven Authority form new dredging JV

The UK's Harwich Haven Authority (HHA) and Dutch dredging and marine services provider Boskalis Westminster have formed a new joint venture company.

Suffolk Dredging combines HHA’s extensive knowledge of the Haven and Boskalis' expertise in dredging and marine operations. The partners said this create a platform that will support the long-term maintenance and resilience of one of the UK’s most important waterways.

As part of its launch, Suffolk Dredging has been awarded HHA’s maintenance dredging contract, taking responsibility for maintaining the navigable depths required to support safe and efficient vessel movements throughout the Haven for the next five years.