Boskalis, Harwich Haven Authority form new dredging JV

The UK's Harwich Haven Authority (HHA) and Dutch dredging and marine services provider Boskalis Westminster have formed a new joint venture company.
Suffolk Dredging combines HHA’s extensive knowledge of the Haven and Boskalis' expertise in dredging and marine operations. The partners said this create a platform that will support the long-term maintenance and resilience of one of the UK’s most important waterways.
As part of its launch, Suffolk Dredging has been awarded HHA’s maintenance dredging contract, taking responsibility for maintaining the navigable depths required to support safe and efficient vessel movements throughout the Haven for the next five years.
The joint venture has also been awarded the licence for the Tiamat, a dredging system developed by HHA.
HHA and Boskalis are also working together to deliver the beneficial use of dredged sediment project, wherein dredged sediment from harbour maintenance will be reused to restore saltmarsh habitat and enhance coastal protection around the Haven.