Boskalis deploys specialist dredgers for Lerwick Port deepening project

The second phase is now underway, with the large backhoe dredger Magnor tasked with dredging the hard material. The Magnor is being assisted by the pusher tug Union Onyx and the barge Terraferre.

Once the second phase is successfully completed, the project will move to its third and final stage. This will involve drilling targeted holes into sections of the exposed rocky seabed, allowing for the controlled use of explosives to fragment the rock into smaller pieces.

These smaller pieces will then be removed by one of the company's smaller backhoe dredgers. Boskalis has stated that comprehensive measures will be taken throughout the project to protect local marine life.