Boskalis begins its "largest" unexploded ordnance project off Belgium

Boskalis has commenced work on what it describes as the largest project ever focused on the identification and clearance of unexploded ordnance (UXO). The work is being carried out by the company's specialist subsidiary, Boskalis Hirdes EOD Services, off the coast of Zeebrugge, Belgium.

The project is being undertaken to enable the safe installation of subsea cables for the modular offshore grid 2 (MOG2), which will connect to the world's first artificial energy island, Princess Elisabeth Island. The company is using its backhoe dredger Manu Pekka and the diving pontoon Medusa 1 to investigate potential UXO targets.