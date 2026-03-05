Boskalis 2025 annual results show record revenue and profit

Royal Boskalis reported record revenue and profit for the 2025 financial year as activity increased across its offshore and dredging divisions. The company posted a net profit of €775 million ($817 million) for the period ending December 31, 2025.

Revenue reached €4.5 billion compared to the €4.4 billion reported during the previous twelve months. This result was supported by growth in the offshore energy and towage and salvage sectors.

The group reported that EBITDA reached €1.3 billion for the full-year period. It highlighted that this performance was achieved despite the absence of exceptional gains seen in 2024.

Chief Executive Officer Theo Baartmans noted that the year was extraordinary due to high fleet utilisation and strong project outcomes.