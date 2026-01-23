Blackpool coast protection project begins early stages

The UK's Blackpool Council has announced that site works for a vital sea defence project in Blackpool are set to begin. The Anchorsholme coast protection scheme will commence its early stages on January 26, 2026, beginning with the establishment of construction compounds.
Blackpool Council stated that work on the beach and the revetment is scheduled to begin May 2026.
The project is designed to protect over 5,000 properties from coastal erosion and flooding. Blackpool Council said the scheme involves the construction of five rock groynes on the beach at Anchorsholme and the installation of a rock revetment on top of the existing sloped seawall.
The rock groynes are intended to address the ongoing lowering of sand levels on the beach which, at times, has led to the underlying clay becoming exposed. The headlands will trap sand and raise beach levels to absorb wave energy.
The Environment Agency is fully funding the £11 million ($14 million) construction of the rock groynes. Blackpool Council stated that the cost of the rock revetment is being covered by the contractor Balfour Beatty to address issues from previous coastal defence works.
The council added that the rock revetment is expected to strengthen and stabilise the seawall, with the rocks helping to reduce wave force during storms.
Jane Hugo, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member, noted that while the works will cause some inconvenience to nearby residents, if the work does not happen, “the community is at direct risk from coastal flooding.”
To enable access and utility works, Blackpool Council stated that Princes Way will be closed from January 27 to February 28, 2026, at the junction with Queen’s Promenade. The closure will extend just past the existing compound, though the rest of Princes Way will remain open at Kingsway and Anchorsholme Lane West with a signed diversion in place.