Blackpool coast protection project begins early stages

The UK's Blackpool Council has announced that site works for a vital sea defence project in Blackpool are set to begin. The Anchorsholme coast protection scheme will commence its early stages on January 26, 2026, beginning with the establishment of construction compounds.

Blackpool Council stated that work on the beach and the revetment is scheduled to begin May 2026.

The project is designed to protect over 5,000 properties from coastal erosion and flooding. Blackpool Council said the scheme involves the construction of five rock groynes on the beach at Anchorsholme and the installation of a rock revetment on top of the existing sloped seawall.

The rock groynes are intended to address the ongoing lowering of sand levels on the beach which, at times, has led to the underlying clay becoming exposed. The headlands will trap sand and raise beach levels to absorb wave energy.