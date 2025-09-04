Bird Construction to buy Canada's "largest" marine infrastructure firm

Canadian construction firm Bird Construction has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fraser River Pile and Dredge (FRPD) for an estimated aggregate consideration of $82.3 million.

FRPD is described as Canada’s oldest and largest privately-owned marine construction, land foundation, and dredging company. The company said the transaction is expected to be completed early in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

Headquartered in New Westminster, British Columbia, and founded in 1911, FRPD has over 300 personnel. According to a statement, the company's experience extends across the country, with projects ranging from infrastructure support in the north to dredging and port expansion in the St. Lawrence Seaway.