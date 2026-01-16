Austrian energy company Verbund places new amphibious dredger into service

The new dredger has a length of 11 metres (without boom), a beam of 3.3 metres, a height of 3.15 metres, and a displacement of 19.5 tonnes.

Dredging can be done anywhere from dry ground to a depth of six metres while two front stabilisers and two rear tilting stabilisers keep the vessel firmly in place.

The hull is made from a single piece and has seven watertight compartments, protective skid bars on the bottom, and corrosion-resistant paint. This ensures the dredger's durability as it takes on an array of projects, including those that could not be performed by vessels of greater size and draught.