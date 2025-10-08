Australia's Port of Ashburton undergoes dredging and survey project

Hydrographic surveys will take place in the Ashburton Cargo Wharf channel, swing basin, berth pockets, and the Mineral Resources berth pocket, with subsequent sweeping to be carried out in these areas if required.

The dredging and support vessels involved in the campaign include the trailing suction hopper dredger Nile River, the sweep vessel Vantage, and the survey vessel Puriya. The dredged material will be transported to designated spoil and holding grounds.

Mariners have been advised that the vessels involved in the operation will be restricted in their ability to manoeuvre and must be navigated around with caution.