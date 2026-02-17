Australia, Queensland provide AU$57m for coastal erosion recovery

The Australian Government and the Queensland state government are providing AU$57 million ($37 million) to assist eight local councils with recovery efforts following coastal erosion. This investment is part of a broader AU$74 million environmental recovery package aimed at restoring areas affected by Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

The funding supports 20 new beach-replenishment projects spanning the coastline from Bundaberg to the Gold Coast. These initiatives are intended to strengthen the natural coastal defences of the state through rehabilitation works.

Federal Minister for Emergency Management Kristy McBain stated that all levels of government were working together on long-term recovery from the cyclone. McBain added that the package would rebuild habitats for local wildlife and rehabilitate coastlines to withstand future severe weather events.