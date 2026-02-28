Argentina's $10b river privatisation tender gets three bids

Three foreign companies have submitted bids for the contract to dredge and operate Argentina's Parana River, a vital waterway for the country's agricultural exports, Argentine Economy Minister Luis Caputo announced on Friday.

The bid opening comes two months after Argentina, a major global food exporter, launched the tender.

"Three bidders have come forward. All are 100 per cent privately-owned companies of international origin, which are prepared to invest an estimated $10 billion in our country over the next 25 years," Caputo said in a post on social media.