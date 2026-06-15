Alabama to receive $87m in coastal restoration funding for areas affected by Deepwater Horizon oil spill

Alabama will receive $87 million for coastal restoration projects following a decision by the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council to approve more than $403 million in funding.

The state funding aims to address environmental damage resulting from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill under the council's fourth funded priorities list.

Unanimously approved on June 10 by the federal and state council, the restoration plan includes representatives from five gulf states and six federal cabinet departments. Governor Kay Ivey announced the allocation on June 11, noting that the projects will support coastal communities and waterways.