AD Ports Group sells stake in NMDC Group to Alpha Dhabi Holding

The AD Ports Group said the transaction is part of its strategy of actively managing its asset portfolio across all business clusters to monetise, when opportune, non-core assets.

It is the group's third divestment of non-core assets this year, following the sale of land at Khalifa Economic Zones – Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) to Mira Developments, and the sale of two logistics warehouses in KEZAD to Aldar Properties.

Proceeds from the NMDC transaction, like those from the Mira Developments and Aldar Properties transactions, will be used to de-lever the group’s balance sheet and recycle into higher return projects.