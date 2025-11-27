AD Ports Group sells stake in NMDC Group to Alpha Dhabi Holding

UAE port operator the AD Ports Group has sold its 9.77 per cent stake in dredging and engineering specialist the NMDC Group to Alpha Dhabi Holding for AED1.6 billion (US$440 million).
AD Ports Group received its stake in NMDC from Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company ahead of its listing in February 2022. In less than four years, this financial holding yielded total shareholder return of 17 per cent, based on received dividends and capital gains and using its book value as of Q3 2025 for reference.
The AD Ports Group said the transaction is part of its strategy of actively managing its asset portfolio across all business clusters to monetise, when opportune, non-core assets.
It is the group's third divestment of non-core assets this year, following the sale of land at Khalifa Economic Zones – Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) to Mira Developments, and the sale of two logistics warehouses in KEZAD to Aldar Properties.
Proceeds from the NMDC transaction, like those from the Mira Developments and Aldar Properties transactions, will be used to de-lever the group’s balance sheet and recycle into higher return projects.