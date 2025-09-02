AD Ports and Van Oord sign dredging contract for Pakistan terminals

Abu Dhabi's AD Ports Group has signed a dredging agreement with Netherlands-based dredging company Van Oord to expand the flow of trade through its port terminals in Pakistan. The project is led by the group’s international ports operating arm, Noatum Ports.

According to the company, the project will deepen berths and navigational channels at Karachi Gateway Terminal (KGTL), a container terminal, to accommodate vessels from 305 metres to 350 metres in length and from 13 metres to 15.5 metres in draft. AD Ports noted that upon completion of the expansion works, container handling capacity at KGTL is expected to increase from 750,000 TEU to one million TEU.