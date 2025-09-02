AD Ports and Van Oord sign dredging contract for Pakistan terminals
Abu Dhabi's AD Ports Group has signed a dredging agreement with Netherlands-based dredging company Van Oord to expand the flow of trade through its port terminals in Pakistan. The project is led by the group’s international ports operating arm, Noatum Ports.
According to the company, the project will deepen berths and navigational channels at Karachi Gateway Terminal (KGTL), a container terminal, to accommodate vessels from 305 metres to 350 metres in length and from 13 metres to 15.5 metres in draft. AD Ports noted that upon completion of the expansion works, container handling capacity at KGTL is expected to increase from 750,000 TEU to one million TEU.
At the adjacent Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose (KGTML), which focuses on general and bulk cargo, AD Ports said the dredging work is expected to double bulk vessel capacity from 60,000 to 120,000 tonnes. It added that the dredging works are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026. The KGTL and KGTML terminals are joint ventures between the AD Ports and a Dubai-based partner, Kaheel Terminals.
Mohammed Al Tamimi, Chief Executive Officer of Noatum Ports, said the dredging project was a, "significant infrastructure upgrade to the terminals' commercial versatility."
AD Ports Group entered the Pakistani market in 2023 through long-term concessions. The group highlighted that it is investing nearly AED1.1 billion ($300 million) to modernise port infrastructure and digital systems to support trade growth.
Khurram Aziz Khan, Chief Executive Officer of KGTL and KGTML, said the dredging project would enable the terminals to accommodate larger and deeper draft vessels, which would directly benefit customers by reducing overall logistics costs.