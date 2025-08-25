Russian-backed head of Donetsk says Moscow must capture canal from Ukraine to solve water crisis

The head of the Russian-held Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine said a water crisis that is forcing people to queue at water trucks can only be fixed if Russia takes full control of the region, including a vital canal.

Donetsk is one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia claimed as its own in 2022 as part of what it cast as a defensive "special military operation", an assertion that Kyiv and some Western countries reject as an illegal land grab.

Moscow currently controls around 75 per cent of the Donetsk region and Russian forces are meeting fierce Ukrainian resistance as they push to take the rest of it.