Danube drought forces Romania to build dike to save nuclear reactor

Romania was working on a dike on Tuesday to divert water from the drought-hit Danube River to its only working nuclear power reactor, while Hungary's prime minister said the sole operating turbine at the Paks nuclear plant was running safely.

The Paks plant in Hungary and Romania's Cernavoda nuclear power plant both use water from the Danube for cooling. Record low river levels have sharply curtailed output, forcing Budapest and Bucharest to increase power imports and urge households and businesses to reduce consumption.

Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica, which normally generates a fifth of the country's electricity needs, shut down one of its two reactors early last week as river levels fell.