BIMCO, partners launch new ship recycling alliance

Shipping organisation BIMCO has launched a ship recycling alliance to help accelerate safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships. The alliance will coordinate the efforts of the ship recycling industry and the shipping industry and help facilitate the global implementation of the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (HKC).
In June 2025, the HKC will enter into force. BIMCO said this comes at a time when more than 15,000 ships are estimated to be recycled over the next 10 years and the need for compliant yards from main recycling states such as India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan is critical.
“Part of the ship recycling industry is already trying to live up to the HKC standards ahead of its entry into force," said David Loosley, BIMCO's Secretary General and CEO. "To succeed in having our ships recycled responsibly and safely for people and the environment, we need all stakeholders to engage and step up pace. The Ship Recycling Alliance will connect stakeholders, advise regulators and create awareness among the public."
An important task will therefore be to liaise with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the Secretariat of the Basel Convention (BC), and the states that are party to these organisations to seek legal clarity on the interaction between both conventions.
This will include assessing, considering, and responding to any proposals for future amendments to the HKC, and providing support for the implementation and enforcement of the BC requirements for the management of waste originating from the ship’s recycling process.
The founding members of the alliance are BIMCO, the Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association (BSBRA), the Turkish Ship Recycling Industry Association (GEMISANDER), global cash buyer GMS, ship recycling services’ company Guideship, Pakistan Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association (PSBRA), the Ship Recycling Industries Association of India (SRIA), the International Ship Recycling Association (ISRA), global cash buyer Wirana, and Indian ship recycling group the Bansal Group.