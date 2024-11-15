BIMCO, partners launch new ship recycling alliance

In June 2025, the HKC will enter into force. BIMCO said this comes at a time when more than 15,000 ships are estimated to be recycled over the next 10 years and the need for compliant yards from main recycling states such as India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan is critical.

“Part of the ship recycling industry is already trying to live up to the HKC standards ahead of its entry into force," said David Loosley, BIMCO's Secretary General and CEO. "To succeed in having our ships recycled responsibly and safely for people and the environment, we need all stakeholders to engage and step up pace. The Ship Recycling Alliance will connect stakeholders, advise regulators and create awareness among the public."