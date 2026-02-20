India grants interim extension to Russian marine insurers

India has granted an interim extension to four Russian insurers to continue to provide marine cover to ships arriving at its port, the website of its directorate-general of shipping shows.

Soglasie Insurance, Sberbank Insurance, Ugoria Insurance Group and ASTK Insurance had registrations valid until February 20, 2026. India is cutting imports of Russian oil to clinch a trade deal with the United States.