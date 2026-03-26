Product launches and collaborations kick off Asia Pacific Maritime 2026

Asia Pacific Maritime (APM) 2026 kicked off yesterday with a welcome address by Ang Wee Keong, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), who emphasised the sector’s resilience and its ability to turn current challenges into opportunities for innovation and sustainable growth.

“We've dealt with so many changes over the years, and apart from geopolitical uncertainties, we've also been working on things like supply chain disruptions, rapid technological advances," he said.

"These are all things we have been working together to prepare our sector and make sure we future proof the maritime and marine sector. Today we are looking at things like automation, artificial intelligence, as well as alternative fuels and propulsion technologies, all while maintaining safety and reliability, which is a core mission for all of us.”