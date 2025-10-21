GEAR | Talks on European shipping, alternative fuels held during Capital Link's 17th Annual Shipping and Marine Services Forum

The IMO on GHG emissions and alternative fuels

One of the keynote speeches for the forum was delivered by IMO Secretary-General Mr Arsenio Dominguez and was followed by a Q&A discussion with Capital Link President Mr Nicolas Bornozis.

"We are in the process of establishing the framework of the guidelines on how we're going to distribute the revenues of the collections from the economic measure," Mr Dominguez in response to a query on how the IMO plans to allocate revenues from the new global GHG levy.