GEAR | Seawork Awards 2026 entries rise by 43 per cent at Southampton exhibition

The Seawork Awards 2026 have seen a 43 per cent increase in entries, compared to a year ago, indicating what the organisers said are the ongoing importance and relevance of the three-day exhibition and conference in Southampton in the UK this June.

This year, the Seawork Awards have received record entries across the 14 categories on offer with entries from Austria, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Singapore, Sweden, Turkey and the USA alongside a large UK contingent.

This year’s programme has two new award categories: 1) autonomous and remote operations and 2) superyacht connect. There are also new sponsors in Nova Shipyard, the Workboat Association, the Suzuki Clean Ocean Project and the Society of Maritime Industries.