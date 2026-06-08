GEAR | Seawork 2026 to highlight maritime innovation, AI, skills and training

Seawork will return to Southampton from June 9 to 11 2026, bringing together the international exhibition, conference programme and live maritime demonstrations that have made it the UK’s leading commercial marine and workboat event.

The organisers said this year’s programme will address issues such as sustainability, skills, technology, and innovation. Alongside the main conference, several sessions will draw directly on the region’s maritime strength.

The University of Southampton will present a "showcase of maritime innovation in the Solent", timed to coincide with the upcoming launch of an industry-led initiative providing facilities and expertise to test and de-risk "zero-carbon" and energy efficiency technologies. The session will also cover the university’s work in autonomous systems and marine robotics, and the maritime training and career pathways it offers.