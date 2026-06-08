GEAR | Seawork 2026 to highlight maritime innovation, AI, skills and training

Seawork will return to Southampton from June 9 to 11 2026, bringing together the international exhibition, conference programme and live maritime demonstrations that have made it the UK’s leading commercial marine and workboat event.
The organisers said this year’s programme will address issues such as sustainability, skills, technology, and innovation. Alongside the main conference, several sessions will draw directly on the region’s maritime strength.
The University of Southampton will present a "showcase of maritime innovation in the Solent", timed to coincide with the upcoming launch of an industry-led initiative providing facilities and expertise to test and de-risk "zero-carbon" and energy efficiency technologies. The session will also cover the university’s work in autonomous systems and marine robotics, and the maritime training and career pathways it offers.
Nigel Taylor, CEO of PerformOS, will retur for a second year to lead the AI at Sea conference session. Seawork said Mr Taylor's firm has spent two years helping UK businesses adopt AI in practical, operational terms.
“AI is moving incredibly quickly, but for many businesses the challenge is still knowing where to start, what is genuinely useful, and what is simply noise,” said Mr Taylor. “Our session is designed to be practical, plain speaking and directly relevant to commercial marine businesses of all size. Visitors can expect a clear view of what AI is already delivering, what is realistically coming next, and how businesses can take sensible first steps.”
Professional Rescue will deliver a technical session followed by a live on-water demonstration of ROVs, sonar and UAV systems in aquatic search and rescue scenarios, including the training competencies required to deploy them.
Seawork 2026 will also feature Maritime Solent’s training and careers day, connecting young people with employers and professionals in the commercial marine sector.
Beyond the exhibition floor, the event will provide networking, live demonstrations and direct access to specialists working at the forefront of the industry.
For more information, visit www.seawork.com.