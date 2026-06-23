GEAR | Seawork 2026 concludes with visitor count of nearly 8,000

Seawork 2026 has concluded with 7,972 visitors and 522 exhibitors across three days at Mayflower Park in Southampton.
Delegates from over 60 countries were represented at the show, with significant international delegations from the Netherlands, Italy and Poland.
The Workboat Association once again played a prominent role during the event, hosting its pavilion in the centre of the exhibition floor and providing a focal point for commercial operators, owners and builders. The UK Harbourmasters' Association was present, as it was in previous years.
The international delegations also included buyers and decision-makers from across Europe and beyond, and they engaged directly with exhibitors and the extensive conference and demonstration programme.
"Seawork continues to deliver what the commercial marine sector needs most — a credible, focused, and genuinely international platform to do business, share knowledge, and shape the future of the industry," said Andrew Webster, Mercator CEO. "The 2026 edition has been our strongest yet."
Seawork 2027 will take place from June 15 to 17, 2027, again at Mayflower Park, Southampton. For more information, visit www.seawork.com.