GEAR | LNGCON 2026 to include site visit to Barcelona LNG Terminal
On the third day of the 12th International LNG Congress (LNGCON) 2026, delegates will be given an opportunity to engage directly with an operational LNG environment.
On March 11, LNGCON 2026 will offer participants on-site access to the Barcelona LNG Terminal. The programme is organised by the BGS Group and Enagás, an LNG infrastructure operator active across terminals, pipelines and storage assets in several markets.
This on-location visit expands the congress' agenda from strategic dialogue to real infrastructure.
On the third day, the conference will explore how LNG infrastructure operates within the broader energy system, from terminal operations and logistics to the integration of large-scale and small-scale LNG. It will examine how assets are designed and managed to respond to market demand and support security of supply across the LNG value chain.
Delegates will take part in a guided walk-through of the terminal’s core infrastructure zones. The agenda will include the terminal's large-scale berth, where LNG carriers are moored and unloaded, to demonstrate the scale of maritime LNG logistics.
The site visit will continue at the operations hub known as Ancorcha, which serves as the terminal’s operational nerve centre and includes the main substation, metering and odourisation systems, vaporisers and compressors.
The route will also cover the small-scale berth, designed for LNG carriers with up to 80,000 cubic metres capacity and supporting flexible LNG distribution.
The LNGCON 2026 will be held in Barcelona from March 9 to 10, and registration is already open through this link.