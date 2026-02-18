GEAR | LNGCON 2026 to include site visit to Barcelona LNG Terminal

On the third day of the 12th International LNG Congress (LNGCON) 2026, delegates will be given an opportunity to engage directly with an operational LNG environment.

On March 11, LNGCON 2026 will offer participants on-site access to the Barcelona LNG Terminal. The programme is organised by the BGS Group and Enagás, an LNG infrastructure operator active across terminals, pipelines and storage assets in several markets.

This on-location visit expands the congress' agenda from strategic dialogue to real infrastructure.