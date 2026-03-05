GEAR | LNG storage strategies, system architecture to be highlighted at LNGCON 2026

The 12th International LNG Congress (LNGCON) 2026 to be held in Barcelona will also cover system architecture and long-term strategy with regard to LNG storage and regasification capacity.
The aforementioned topics will be discussed by Rosa Nieto, Infrastructure General Manager at Enagás, during the conference's executive opening panel. In this session, she will outline how Spain’s model in these areas can strengthen European LNG supply security.
"Spain integrates all terminals into a single LNG hub with more than 3.4 million cubic metres of storage and 60 bcm of regasification capacity," Nieto explained. "The virtual balancing tank model and the commercial framework introduced in 2020 increase flexibility and reinforce cross-border gas flows across the EU."
Nieto added that, as stability grows, the role of infrastructure expands.
"Spanish terminals are evolving into multi-energy platforms: bio-LNG is already in operation, LNG bunkering activity has increased more than 17 times in four years, and record exports to France in 2022 and 2023 confirm the system’s strategic relevance for Europe."
The executive opening panel will also be joined by Thierry Couffin of Cryostar, Justin Rispoli of Aspen Aerogels, Alexandros Lagakos of the Molgas Energy Group, and Gregor Wenzel of Storengy Deutschland.
To register and to know more details about the LNGCON 2026 opening session on March 9 and 10, please click here.