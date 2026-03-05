GEAR | LNG storage strategies, system architecture to be highlighted at LNGCON 2026

The 12th International LNG Congress (LNGCON) 2026 to be held in Barcelona will also cover system architecture and long-term strategy with regard to LNG storage and regasification capacity.

The aforementioned topics will be discussed by Rosa Nieto, Infrastructure General Manager at Enagás, during the conference's executive opening panel. In this session, she will outline how Spain’s model in these areas can strengthen European LNG supply security.

"Spain integrates all terminals into a single LNG hub with more than 3.4 million cubic metres of storage and 60 bcm of regasification capacity," Nieto explained. "The virtual balancing tank model and the commercial framework introduced in 2020 increase flexibility and reinforce cross-border gas flows across the EU."