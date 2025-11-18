GEAR | LNG industry to share insights on decarbonisation at LNG Congress 2026 in Barcelona

Participants in the global LNG industry will discuss practical steps towards decarbonisation at the LNG Congress 2026 (LNGCON 2026) from March 9 to 10, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.
The agenda outlines how the coordination of innovation, financing and policy frameworks can drive improvements in efficiency and sustainability across the industry.
LNGCON's organisers said that, in terms of reducing carbon footprint, LNG can play a key role by replacing higher-emission fuels, supporting the integration of renewables, and enabling cleaner mobility and industrial operations.
The organisers believe that at the same time, LNG will introduce a new balance between energy security and transition goals and ensure steady supply while allowing markets to adjust gradually, helping economies move toward sustainability without disruption.
At LNGCON2026, Justin Rispoli, Director of Global Projects at Aspen Aerogels, will present a full-train value study on next-generation insulation systems that lower energy losses, extend asset life and cut emissions across operations.
By improving thermal efficiency and reducing boil-off gas, these solutions enable measurable carbon savings and strengthen process reliability, according to the conference organisers.
Another focus of the conference is the development of cleaner fuels and renewable gases. Alexandros Lagakos, Managing Director SEE at the Molgas Energy Group, will discuss the growing impact of bio-LNG as a scalable solution for low-emission mobility and industrial decarbonisation.
Mr Lagakos' presentation will addresses the prospects, opportunities and challenges that bio-LNG faces across key customer segments. Building on Molgas’s initiatives in establishing bio-LNG distribution networks across Southern Europe, his session will focus on the role of renewable gases in cross-sector integration and advancing the energy transition in transport and industry.
Also, Simos Efthymiadis, Operations Director at Elinoil, and Luca Mancuso, Global Technical Director at Wood, will discuss the role of green fuels in reshaping transport and industrial operations, providing new opportunities for decarbonisation.
Enagas will be host sponsor for LNGCON 2026. Registration details and the full agenda can be viewed through this link.