GEAR | LNG adoption, autonomous shipping among key topics at Asia Pacific Maritime 2026

At Asia Pacific Maritime (APM) 2026, to be held from March 25 to 27, 2026, at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, shipowners will discuss the strategies that will become essential as the maritime industry transitions towards digitalisation and automation.
The formal opening of APM 2026 will be followed by a keynote panel that will set the tone for the three-day conference, bringing together 150 senior executives in maritime operations, technical directors, technology leaders, and industry stakeholders.
With the overarching theme “Future of Vessel, Solutions for Tomorrow”, the conference will focus on critical conversations regarding the future of maritime operations. Key discussion topics will include future fuels, smart and autonomous ships, maritime cybersecurity, finance, risk and insurance for future fleets, and electric and hybrid power.
The opening keynote panel, “The Maritime State of Play and What’s Next for Asia”, on March 25, from 11:10 to 12:00, will discuss core trade-offs facing industry leaders today: balancing immediate cost pressures with long-term decarbonisation goals, selecting viable fuel pathways, and strengthening resilience amid regulatory and trade flow uncertainty.
The panel will be moderated by Punit Oza, President of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, and will include Mohamed Safwan Othman, President and Group Managing Director of Dinastia Jati Group; SK Lim, Managing Director, Pacific, for G2 Ocean; Jotaro Tamura, Senior Managing Executive Officer at Mitsui OSK Lines; Joey Chua, Chair of the Digitalisation Committee of the Singapore Shipping Association; Ben Pike, COO of Swire Shipping; and Roine Ahlquist, CCO of Wilhelmsen.
The panel discussion, “Securing LNG’s Long-Term Viability as a Shipping Fuel” on March 26, 10:30 to 11:20, will explore the renewed momentum behind LNG-fuelled vessels and assess whether LNG can remain competitive in a tightening decarbonisation landscape.
The panel, “Maritime Autonomy is Here – Are We Ready?” on March 26, 16:30 to 17:20, will explore how AI-enabled systems are being used across commercial vessels.
Shipowner representation will be extensive at APM 2026. Attendees will include Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Head of Fleet Management, Berge Bulk; Pankaj Porwal, General Manager, Fleet Sustainability, Hafnia; Pankaj Singhal, Executive Director, Containers, Fleet Management; and Uma Dutt, Vice President, LNG, Anglo-Eastern.
They will be joined by IT specialists, including; Patric Desanti-Fettkenheuer, Head, Group IT and Digitalisation (VP), the BW Group; Shoby Saseedharanan, IT Risk Specialist, Berge Bulk; and Uttam Kumar, Director, IT Business Partnering, Synergy Marine.
Other experts include: Francois-Xavier Accard, Managing Director, CMA CGM International Shipping; New Wei Siang, Director, Maritime Decarbonisation and Net Zero Pathways, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore; Gobinathan M Ramachanderan, Head of Decarbonization, MISC; Cheah Sin Bi, CEO, Orkim; Gautam Khurana, CFO, Precious Shipping; Lars Gruenitz, Managing Director, Proteus Energy and Norstar Ship Management; Prantika Sengupta, Global Director – Legal, SeaLead; and Akanksha Batura Pai, Executive Director, Sinoda Shipping Agency.
The Indonesian National Shipowners’ Association will be present at APM 2026 as in previous conferences, leading a delegation of shipowners to connect with global solution providers and industry leaders. The Malaysia Shipowners' Association will also bring a delegation to advance dialogue on decarbonisation, regulatory alignment, and fleet competitiveness.
Product demonstrations will be provided by participating companies that include Rustibus, Nippon Paint Marine, Roxtec, and Korindo Energy.
