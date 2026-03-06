GEAR | LNG adoption, autonomous shipping among key topics at Asia Pacific Maritime 2026

At Asia Pacific Maritime (APM) 2026, to be held from March 25 to 27, 2026, at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, shipowners will discuss the strategies that will become essential as the maritime industry transitions towards digitalisation and automation.

The formal opening of APM 2026 will be followed by a keynote panel that will set the tone for the three-day conference, bringing together 150 senior executives in maritime operations, technical directors, technology leaders, and industry stakeholders.

With the overarching theme “Future of Vessel, Solutions for Tomorrow”, the conference will focus on critical conversations regarding the future of maritime operations. Key discussion topics will include future fuels, smart and autonomous ships, maritime cybersecurity, finance, risk and insurance for future fleets, and electric and hybrid power.