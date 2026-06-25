GEAR | Jakarta to host INAMARINE 2026 maritime industry exhibition

After hosting INAMARINE 2025, GEM Indonesia will present INAMARINE 2026, Indonesia’s largest international trade show covering the maritime, offshore, safety and welding industries.
The exhibition will be held from July 28 to 30, 2026, at JIExpo Kemayoran in Jakarta.
This year's INAMARINE will be co-located with specialised exhibitions such as the Indonesia Boat Show, Inawelding, Inacoating, and Safe Indonesia 2026. This partnership will establish a comprehensive "one stop solution" for the entire maritime ecosystem, offering a holistic view of the industry in one location.
Attendees can explore an extensive array of products and services ranging from shipbuilding and shipyard operations to advanced marine communication systems, engines, equipment, and digitalisation, ensuring that every facet of modern maritime technology is represented for industry professionals.
INAMARINE 2026 will also present networking opportunities. Over three days, attendees will be able to connect with key industry figures, engage with prospective clients, and gain access to the latest industry insights.
For more information on INAMARINE 2026, please visit the exhibition's official site here.