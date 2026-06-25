GEAR | Jakarta to host INAMARINE 2026 maritime industry exhibition

After hosting INAMARINE 2025, GEM Indonesia will present INAMARINE 2026, Indonesia’s largest international trade show covering the maritime, offshore, safety and welding industries.

The exhibition will be held from July 28 to 30, 2026, at JIExpo Kemayoran in Jakarta.

This year's INAMARINE will be co-located with specialised exhibitions such as the Indonesia Boat Show, Inawelding, Inacoating, and Safe Indonesia 2026. This partnership will establish a comprehensive "one stop solution" for the entire maritime ecosystem, offering a holistic view of the industry in one location.