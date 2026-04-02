GEAR | Discussions on alternative fuels, hybridisation highlighted during Asia Pacific Maritime 2026 conference

The 19th Asia Pacific Maritime (APM) conference held its largest-ever edition in Singapore last week, welcoming 19,431 attendees, alongside more than 819 exhibitors from 41 regions and countries, including 20 pavilions, and 112 speakers from across the globe.

Amid the turnout, APM saw a significant number of announcements, covering product launches and the establishment of partnerships.

"The numerous deals and partnerships announced at the event underscore APM’s role beyond that of a maritime marketplace; it also serves as a platform for showcasing best in class innovations and setting the stage for solutions that will shape the future of the industry," said Yeow Hui Leng, Group Project Director of APM.