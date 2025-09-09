GEAR | Capital Link's 17th Annual Shipping and Marine Services Forum to be held in London
Capital Link will host the 17th Annual Shipping and Marine Services Forum on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at the BMA House in London. The forum is organised in partnership with ABS and in the context of the London International Shipping Week 2025.
This forum, organised on an annual basis, aims to provide investors with a comprehensive review and current outlook of the various shipping markets, all while covering topics of critical interest to industry participants, financiers and investors, according to Capital Link.
Among those who will be in attendance are Mike Kane, UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Aviation, Maritime and Security; Arsenio Dominguez, IMO Secretary General, who will also deliver keynote remarks; Andy McKeran, Lloyd's Register Chief Commercial Officer; Christopher J. Wiernicki, Chairman and CEO of ABS; and Dr Nikolas P Tsakos, Founder and CEO of TEN and former Chairman of Intertanko.
Topics to be covered in the forum will include the impact of a changing global trade environment on shipping; fleet renewal; AI and digitalisation in shipping; and investing strategies in maritime covering the gas, tanker and dry bulk sectors.
More information on the 17th Annual Shipping and Marine Services Forum can be viewed here.