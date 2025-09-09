GEAR | Capital Link's 17th Annual Shipping and Marine Services Forum to be held in London

Among those who will be in attendance are Mike Kane, UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Aviation, Maritime and Security; Arsenio Dominguez, IMO Secretary General, who will also deliver keynote remarks; Andy McKeran, Lloyd's Register Chief Commercial Officer; Christopher J. Wiernicki, Chairman and CEO of ABS; and Dr Nikolas P Tsakos, Founder and CEO of TEN and former Chairman of Intertanko.

Topics to be covered in the forum will include the impact of a changing global trade environment on shipping; fleet renewal; AI and digitalisation in shipping; and investing strategies in maritime covering the gas, tanker and dry bulk sectors.

More information on the 17th Annual Shipping and Marine Services Forum can be viewed here.