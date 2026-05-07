AWARDS 2025 | Best Lighting Supplier – Glamox

In 2025, Glamox solidified its position as a global leader in marine, offshore, and wind lighting solutions. The Norwegian company delivered exceptional performance, achieving strong revenue growth, record order intake, and improved profitability despite challenging market conditions.
Glamox secured several landmark contracts including for 11 massive HVDC converter platforms in TenneT’s 2GW North Sea offshore wind program, four next-generation OCVs for Seatankers, and multiple high-profile offshore wind farms including Korea’s largest project.
Glamox’s marine lighting systems are renowned for extreme durability, energy efficiency, intelligent integration, and full compliance with standards applicable to the harshest maritime environments. From commercial vessels and cruise ships to naval vessels, offshore platforms, and offshore wind installations, Glamox continues to set the industry benchmark for reliability, innovation, and sustainability.
"Our marine-certified luminaires are highly energy-efficient with long lifespans, supporting our customers' ambition to cut emissions, reduce maintenance needs, and lower total operational costs," Tommy Stranden, Chief Sales and Commercial Officer for Marine, Offshore and Wind at Glamox, told Baird Maritime.
"Glamox has been helping customers in the marine industry for several decades and has a proven track record of providing high-quality marine lighting for all kinds of workboats. From windfarm support vessels and fish carriers to search and rescue boats, our products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards and to operate reliably under the most extreme marine conditions."
Stranden added that customers have been choosing Glamox’s marine lighting solutions because they are energy-efficient and environmentally friendly, having been proven able to reduce energy consumption by up to 90 per cent. With minimal maintenance requirements, the company's marine LEDs are able to deliver faster ROI while helping customers reduce their carbon footprints.
Glamox can also enable customers to benefit from economies of scale and operational efficiencies through a single supplier. As Stranden explained, the company's in-house production gives customers greater flexibility and the freedom to customise according to their needs.
"Our marine light products are designed to incorporate the latest smart technology. Our light management systems (LMS) utilise smart sensors and monitoring features to help users achieve greater energy savings and extend the lifespan of the lighting installation."
Stranden added that Glamox products are backed by customer service, and the company's presence in Europe, Asia and North America and a specialised customer portal mean it can serve a greater number of customers worldwide.
Stranden remarked that in recent years, Glamox has seen rising demand for retrofit projects as marine vessel owners and operators look to switch from conventional lighting to LED lighting. To continue meeting this demand, Glamox added two new products to its retrofit product range in 2025, by far the company's best-selling family of marine lighting products.
"Introduced last year, the MIR G2 400 and MIX G2 luminaire complete the product set. Both offer wireless control and monitoring, enabling upgrades to LED in just one simple kit replacement. They can be connected to an LMS, enabling customers to achieve further energy savings."
Stranden added that Glamox's marine customers are also environmentally conscious. With this in mind, the company also released a series of new wildlife-friendly versions of some of its most popular LED marine luminaires in 2025, as certain coloured lights have a more positive impact on different types of marine wildlife. For example, the new amber-colored MIR G2 and MAX G2 explosion-proof luminaires are designed to minimise the impact of light on nesting turtles.
The company also recently developed green versions of the MIR G2 linear light that have been proven to be more "bird-friendly," according to Stranden.
"With the searchlight brand Luminell, Glamox has been developing the latest searchlight technology for use across a range of marine vessels," he told Baird Maritime. "Last year, our latest searchlight to be launched was the SLX D 230VAC, which was developed to replace and outperform conventional Halogen searchlights."
Stranden remarked that Glamox has been seeing strong demand for some of its products in the defence and security marine sector. Last year, the company established a series of partnerships to trial its latest helicopter visual landing aid system with the UK Royal Navy to guide helicopter pilots during landing in rough seas and night operations.
"Glamox’s underlying market demand for marine lighting remained strong in 2025," said Stranden. "In fact, our marine, offshore and wind division achieved year-on-year revenue growth with an increased order intake of over 17 per cent.
"Much of our growth in marine lighting has been driven by strong demand for LED luminaires. Shipowners and operators are not only choosing to replace conventional lighting with LEDs purely for cost savings but are seeing it as a long-term investment."
Stranden said that by retrofitting an existing vessel with LEDs, an owner can benefit from energy savings, improved lighting performance, and reduced maintenance costs. Glamox’s LED kits enable marine customers to quickly retrofit and upgrade their lighting installations, all while the vessel remains in operation.
According to Stranden, the growth in both retrofit and new-build LED projects is also linked to the marine industry's continued efforts to align with emissions-reduction targets. He said that the Glamox team can easily help customers comply with new regulations, including providing expert guidance to improve their CII rating. With the introduction of the Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive, vessel owners are also choosing Glamox products to help them move away from non-compliant fluorescent lighting to LEDs.
"There are positive signs that we will continue to see strong demand for marine lighting from the entire energy sector. In recent years, we have seen an increase in investment for marine-based renewable energy infrastructure such as offshore wind farms. This creates new opportunities to provide lighting for the wind turbines, substations and the vessels that service them. Such offshore infrastructure requires high-performance lighting that is robust, long-lasting and able to withstand harsh weather conditions."
Stranden said recent uncertainties around the global energy supply have also led to renewed investment in oil and gas infrastructure. In the current landscape, it is not a binary choice between oil and gas and renewables, as he and the Glamox team have been seeing significant investment in marine lighting to support both segments. This has created new opportunities in marine lighting for oil rigs, platforms and support vessels.
"In particular, we have seen strong demand from our oil and gas customers for retrofit projects as they look to transition to LEDs. Glamox is well placed to capitalise on this growth across the entire energy sector, as we have a proven track record of supplying marine lighting to oil and gas and renewable energy customers worldwide."
In Stranden's view technological changes are driving a number of advances in the maritime lighting industry.
"With the development of automated workboats, we expect strong demand for lighting on such vessels," he told Baird Maritime. "As with any marine vessel, they require durable, robust lighting. Norway is at the forefront of developing automated vessels, such as Yara Birkeland [Baird Maritime's vessel review of Yara Birkeland can be read here, -Ed], the world's first fully electric and autonomous containership, which has been operating without a crew to transport fertiliser."
Stranden said that Glamox is well placed to capture the increased demand for marine lighting for automated vessels. The company is already supplying lighting for autonomous-ready ferries. It was even recently awarded a contract to supply lighting for autonomous ferries for Norway's Fjord1, which will operate what is expected to be the first ferries to run independently without human intervention.
"Another interesting trend impacting the marine lighting landscape is human centric lighting (HCL)," added Stranden. "We know that the right light at the right time can influence everything from our sleep to how we feel and perform. Glamox is already providing HCL solutions in hospitals, schools and office buildings to optimise lighting conditions.
"With employees on marine vessels working daytime and night-time shifts that require high levels of concentration, there is a strong case for deploying HCL on the bridges and control rooms of marine vessels."
Stranden expects that In the coming years, there will be more connected light systems on vessels.
"There are several navigation and search lights that already utilise connected lighting technology, but in time we will likely see all lighting on marine vessels becoming connected to an LMS. At present, the majority of Glamox’s LMS are being supplied to large marine vessels. However, given the potential cost and maintenance savings from using LMS, we can expect to see smaller workboats increasingly adopt this technology."
For a list of the 2025 "Best Of" award winners, please click here.