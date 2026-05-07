AWARDS 2025 | Best Lighting Supplier – Glamox

"Our marine-certified luminaires are highly energy-efficient with long lifespans, supporting our customers' ambition to cut emissions, reduce maintenance needs, and lower total operational costs," Tommy Stranden, Chief Sales and Commercial Officer for Marine, Offshore and Wind at Glamox, told Baird Maritime.

"Glamox has been helping customers in the marine industry for several decades and has a proven track record of providing high-quality marine lighting for all kinds of workboats. From windfarm support vessels and fish carriers to search and rescue boats, our products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards and to operate reliably under the most extreme marine conditions."

Stranden added that customers have been choosing Glamox’s marine lighting solutions because they are energy-efficient and environmentally friendly, having been proven able to reduce energy consumption by up to 90 per cent. With minimal maintenance requirements, the company's marine LEDs are able to deliver faster ROI while helping customers reduce their carbon footprints.

Glamox can also enable customers to benefit from economies of scale and operational efficiencies through a single supplier. As Stranden explained, the company's in-house production gives customers greater flexibility and the freedom to customise according to their needs.

"Our marine light products are designed to incorporate the latest smart technology. Our light management systems (LMS) utilise smart sensors and monitoring features to help users achieve greater energy savings and extend the lifespan of the lighting installation."

Stranden added that Glamox products are backed by customer service, and the company's presence in Europe, Asia and North America and a specialised customer portal mean it can serve a greater number of customers worldwide.