AWARDS 2025 | Best Helm Seating Supplier – Norsap

Norsap is a leading Norwegian manufacturer specialising in high-quality ergonomic seating solutions for demanding maritime, offshore, and professional environments.
Headquartered in Kristiansand, the company has built a global reputation over more than 50 years, and in 2025, its helm seats featured in an impressive number of our vessel reviews across the demanding commercial fishing, offshore, and workboat sectors.
"We think owners and builders choose Norsap because our helm seating is developed from real operational use, not assumptions," Norsap told Baird Maritime.
"For more than 50 years, we’ve delivered seating to a wide range of vessels and operating environments, which gives us a very clear understanding of what actually matters at the helm.
"What differentiates our solutions is how we apply that experience. Feedback from demanding use cases is carried directly into our standard products, shaping ergonomics, adjustability, durability, and long-term comfort. Innovation at Norsap is driven by use, not trends."
The company added that having its own in-house R&D team also allows it to continuously refine solutions, respond quickly to new requirements, and work closely with owners, builders, and designers.
"We believe that a practical, experience-driven approach — combined with proven reliability — is why our helm seating continues to be selected across such a broad range of vessels."
To better accommodate its clients, Norsap continued to refine two products among its shock-mitigating seat offerings in 2025.
"The Norsap 100 is a lightweight jockey seat with shock absorption, easy cargo track installation, and low maintenance. The Norsap 150, a suspension seat, offers more support, better ergonomics, and options like belts, armrests, and handles."
The previous year also saw an increase in revenues due to steady business and strong customer interest, which are indications of what the company said is its continuing strong growth.
"Compared to recent years, the market feels more stable, and there is a clear demand for high-quality, long-lasting solutions," Norsap told Baird Maritime. "With ongoing development and a clear long-term focus, we are optimistic about the future and confident moving forward."
Norsap added that it was also encouraging to start 2026 by receiving the business of the month award from a regional enterprise confederation in Agder county, where its Kristiansand headquarters is also located. In Norsap's words, the award constituted, "a positive acknowledgement of steady development rather than short-term growth."
Steady development is regarded as essential, as Norsap hopes that the coming years will bear witness to increased attention toward standards and requirements related to seating, ergonomics, and vessels' onboard working environments.
"In many cases, regulation has not yet caught up with how vessels are actually operated, leaving seating defined by minimum requirements rather than operational reality.
"As awareness grows around fatigue, safety, and long-term health, we believe clearer and more consistent standards will emerge. This is an area where Norsap is well-positioned, as our seating is developed from real operational use across a wide range of vessels and environments."
The company remarked that at the same time, it sees seating increasingly becoming part of more integrated solutions, where chairs are considered part of a wider system rather than an isolated component.
