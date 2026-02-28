AWARDS 2025 | Best Helm Seating Supplier – Norsap

"What differentiates our solutions is how we apply that experience. Feedback from demanding use cases is carried directly into our standard products, shaping ergonomics, adjustability, durability, and long-term comfort. Innovation at Norsap is driven by use, not trends."

The company added that having its own in-house R&D team also allows it to continuously refine solutions, respond quickly to new requirements, and work closely with owners, builders, and designers.

"We believe that a practical, experience-driven approach — combined with proven reliability — is why our helm seating continues to be selected across such a broad range of vessels."