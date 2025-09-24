AWARDS 2024 | Best Lighting Supplier – Glamox
Glamox is renowned throughout the maritime world for its vast range of industrial marine grade interior and exterior lighting from cabin reading lights to heavy-duty searchlights.
Fitted to ferries, fishing boats, SAR vessels, yachts, tugs and more, Glamox products cover every imaginable sea-going requirement.
"We are well known and respected for our marine lighting brands," Tommy Stranden, Chief Sales and Commercial Officer for Glamox's Marine, Offshore and Wind Division, told Baird Maritime.
"Also, we are probably the only company in the world that offers a comprehensive one-stop shop for marine and offshore lighting – from navigation lights, searchlights, and floodlights to explosion-proof lighting, emergency lighting, and a wide range of specialised and technical lighting."
Stranden explained that Glamox's lighting is specified extensively because it is proven and tested according to the highest international standards and specifications. The company also has a broad reach, serving markets through business segments that include commercial marine, defence and security, offshore wind, offshore energy, and cruise and ferry.
"I like to think of it like this: if it goes in the water, we almost certainly have a light for it."
Having been involved in marine lighting since the early 1970s has been hugely advantageous for Glamox, according to Stranden. Many owners, specifiers, and yards recognise and trust the company's product offerings for their reliability under extreme conditions.
"Additionally, word of mouth has played a crucial role in building our reputation, and many of our brands are well-known within the industry. Other than Glamox, our marine brands include Aqua Signal, LINKSrechts, Luminell, MARL, and Norselight."
For Stranden, another key selling point is that Glamox has also been developing highly robust connected lighting for vessels and offshore platforms. This refers to lighting that can be activated, controlled, and tested remotely.
"For example, we are supplying 4,000 connected marine lights for remotely operated oil and gas production platforms in the Yggdrasil area of the North Sea. In this instance, operators at shore-based control centres will be able to activate and control the lighting to investigate any potential issues using CCTV cameras.
"In January this year, we also announced that we will light four autonomous-ready ferries. Although autonomous shipping is still in its infancy, the direction of travel is clear."
Stranden said that in 2024 and 2025, Glamox introduced new products, which also included incremental improvements over some of the earlier products manufactured by the company. In the area of searchlights, the company introduced a single wave compensated unit that combines an LED searchlight with both spot and floodlight capabilities and a FLIR camera for thermal night vision.
"Combining them in one unit suits smaller class vessels where limited mast space is an issue," said Stranden. "Furthermore, on the bridge, you don’t need two sets of controls. A single, low-profile unit, operated by a single control panel, offers a functional and cost-effective solution for owners and crews."
The addition of an Oopen network video interface forum capability means that the new searchlight can be used for automated operation with navigation, surveillance, and CCTV systems, according to Stranden.
"More recently, we announced a new lighting platform, already in use with a European navy, that reinvents Morse code-style communications for modern warships by enabling them to use different colour LED lights to send encrypted messages. This line-of-sight communication is nearly impossible to hack, and the lighting platform also incorporates advanced visible, infrared, and ultraviolet searchlight capabilities."
Regarding technical lighting, Glamox launched what Stranden said is the second generation of the company's explosion-proof luminaire. It is a high-quality long-life cCategory II-marked luminaire for Ex Zone 1/21 and Ex Zone 2/22.
"It is most suitable for industrial applications, ships and oil installations in areas where an explosive atmosphere is likely to occur occasionally in normal operation. The versatile linear luminaire offers a wide variety of installation options, requires minimal maintenance, and provides excellent overall value."
Glamox expanded its family of luminaires with a version developed especially to meet the needs of the offshore wind industry. Stranden said this version has rapidly become a firm favourite for installation on wind turbine platforms and transition pieces.
This year, introduced a shorter version of its linear luminaire designed specially to fit into tight or cramped spaces. It can also serve as an emergency/escape light.
A "dark sky" version of one luminaire has been designed to minimise light spillage. It is certified by DarkSky International, a non-profit organisation focused on restoring the nighttime environment and protecting communities and wildlife from light pollution.
Other luminaire variants announced this year include a bird-friendly version that uses a green LED light to provide sufficient illumination to keep offshore workers and mariners safe while being less attractive to migratory birds. A bird-friendly version of a floodlight offering has also been made available.
Stranden said a new turtle- and wildlife-friendly version of existing luminaires was also announced and is being used off the coast of Australia. It uses an amber light at a wavelength of around 600 nanometres. Long-wavelength light is less disruptive to wildlife and turtles than blue-white light.
LED kits are also available to convert existing luminaires.
"Finally, our latest DALI-based light management systems (central power and monitoring systems), which enable daily remote management, monitoring, and testing of marine lighting, including emergency lighting, have given us a strong leadership position in connected lighting for offshore platforms such as HVDC converter platforms for wind farms and vessels," Stranden told Baird Maritime.
"2024 and the first half of 2025 have been very good for our marine, offshore and wind (MOW) division. In 2024, MOW saw a 26 per cent increase in total revenue and other operating income compared to 2023."
Stranden said Glamox saw a strong uptick in retrofit activity, driven by the need for shipping companies to achieve sustainability goals and satisfy stringent emission reduction targets amongst ageing commercial fleets. The EU and now the worldwide phase-out of fluorescent lighting, together with rising fuel costs, have further spurred demand for the company's energy-efficient LED lighting.
"We also benefited from increased defence spending. This resulted in an uptick in spending by navies, resulting in large contracts to light new warships and increased retrofit activity."
In 2024, Glamox secured what Stranden said was its largest-ever coast guard order when it was contracted to provide more than 24,000 LED lights for 19 new ships being built for the Canadian Coast Guard at two shipyards in Canada.
"Our defence and security business got another boost in August 2024 with our acquisition of MARL International in the United Kingdom. MARL was a strategic acquisition and has been a superb fit, adding considerable value. In September this year, we announced that it was teaming with Apex Industries to light three destroyers for the Royal Canadian Navy."
Stranden remarked that in 2024, newbuild activity in commercial marine was also strong, as evidenced by a contract to light intermediate-sized chemical tankers in the world being built for Sweden’s Furetank.
"Also, last year, we continued to light the energy transition to offshore wind and expanded our offshore wind team to meet increased demand for lighting offshore substations, turbine foundations, and installation and support vessels."
Stranden remarked that the solid performance of Glamox's MOW division extended into the first half of 2025.
"For the first six months, our order intake rose by 47.3 per cent compared with the first half of 2024. This was driven by strong demand for energy-efficient lighting across our commercial marine, offshore wind, and navy sectors.
"Although marine contracts can be lumpy and cyclical, we remain optimistic about the future given our strong portfolio, excellent customer relationships, and the fact that we serve multiple high-growth marine markets."
Stranden foresees the continued transition of the commercial maritime fleet to energy-efficient LED marine lighting due to stringent regulations aimed at decarbonising shipping.
"Retrofit projects will continue, and LED lighting is already the de facto standard for all newly built vessels. When it comes to smart lighting, larger vessels will be among the first to adopt connected lighting with light management systems. Driving this will be higher energy savings because lighting can be provided when and where it's needed and automatically switched off when people are absent, saving fuel and emissions.
"Looking further ahead, I consider that developments such as autonomous shipping will be disruptive to marine markets. In fact, the first autonomous vessels are already here. Yara Birkeland is the world's first fully electric, autonomous, and zero-emission container ship, and is used for transporting fertiliser between ports in Norway."
Stranden said that the world’s first autonomous ferry is also planned for Norway, and Glamox is lighting four autonomous-ready vessels being built for Fjord 1. The first autonomous crossings and docking are planned for 2027, with autonomous navigation in 2028.
"Don’t expect autonomous shipping to happen overnight," Stranden advised. "Issues concerning regulation, infrastructure investment, liability in the case of accidents, cybersecurity, and public acceptance are hurdles that must be overcome.
"The direction of travel appears irreversible, though. In the future, I foresee fewer human crewmembers on vessels and, in some cases, none at all. This will benefit lighting companies, as it likely means more, not less, lighting."
Stranden said vessels will still need navigation lights, as well as exterior and interior lighting for passengers, inspection and maintenance teams, and skeleton crews. Additionally, high-quality, marine-certified lighting is crucial for supporting camera systems, and almost all of this lighting will be connected to light management systems since it must be controlled from the bridge or by shore-based operations centres.
"Already, offshore energy platforms are proving to be early adopters of this remarkable technology, and we have multiple contracts to provide systems for oil and gas platforms and HVDC platforms for wind farms," Stranden told Baird Maritime.
"The rapid adoption of AI will accelerate autonomous and increasingly automated operations. At Glamox, we are already using AI and other digital tools to enhance efficiency, productivity, customer service, and transparency."
As an example, Stranden mentioned the company's refit inspection app, which he said has reduced inspection times by 50 per cent. The app provides instant ROI calculations, details emission savings, and offers automated quotations.
"Other trends are perhaps more obvious. Sadly, political instability is leading to a rise in defence spending, resulting in the development of new and retrofit surface naval vessels, coast guard vessels, and submarines. Many of these will be fitted with advanced and robust marine lighting systems."
Human-centric lighting (HCL) is also becoming more widespread on vessels. These lighting systems can influence circadian rhythms and mood. Stranden said this can benefit shift workers, helping to improve alertness and sleep quality, as well as aid in relaxation.
"We recently supplied an HCL system for Torghatten Nord’s Hinnøy electric ferry. Our special tuneable LED luminaires will gradually brighten as the vessel approaches the harbour, providing passengers with an extra visual cue to prepare to disembark. The lighting can also mimic natural daylight and be controlled to create a relaxing ambience.
"Finally, the offshore wind industry will continue to grow. The world has already surpassed the initial targets set to limit global warming. Wind farms are the low-hanging fruit in the battle against climate change, and Glamox is uniquely positioned to support this expanding lighting market."
For a list of the 2024 "Best Of" award winners, please click here.