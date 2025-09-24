AWARDS 2024 | Best Lighting Supplier – Glamox

"We are well known and respected for our marine lighting brands," Tommy Stranden, Chief Sales and Commercial Officer for Glamox's Marine, Offshore and Wind Division, told Baird Maritime.

"Also, we are probably the only company in the world that offers a comprehensive one-stop shop for marine and offshore lighting – from navigation lights, searchlights, and floodlights to explosion-proof lighting, emergency lighting, and a wide range of specialised and technical lighting."

Stranden explained that Glamox's lighting is specified extensively because it is proven and tested according to the highest international standards and specifications. The company also has a broad reach, serving markets through business segments that include commercial marine, defence and security, offshore wind, offshore energy, and cruise and ferry.

"I like to think of it like this: if it goes in the water, we almost certainly have a light for it."

Having been involved in marine lighting since the early 1970s has been hugely advantageous for Glamox, according to Stranden. Many owners, specifiers, and yards recognise and trust the company's product offerings for their reliability under extreme conditions.

"Additionally, word of mouth has played a crucial role in building our reputation, and many of our brands are well-known within the industry. Other than Glamox, our marine brands include Aqua Signal, LINKSrechts, Luminell, MARL, and Norselight."

For Stranden, another key selling point is that Glamox has also been developing highly robust connected lighting for vessels and offshore platforms. This refers to lighting that can be activated, controlled, and tested remotely.

"For example, we are supplying 4,000 connected marine lights for remotely operated oil and gas production platforms in the Yggdrasil area of the North Sea. In this instance, operators at shore-based control centres will be able to activate and control the lighting to investigate any potential issues using CCTV cameras.