GEAR | WIND Group acquires engineering firm Draftec

Dutch subsea transport company the WIND Group has confirmed its acquisition of equipment engineering and manufacturing company Draftec. Together, the two companies will enhance the support and services provided to their shared clients in international offshore and renewable projects.

Draftec was founded in 2009 by Martijn Boone who, together with fellow Director Martijn Holtkamp, will continue to manage the company, bringing with them extensive experience in mechanical design, hydraulic and electrical systems and control system software and automation.