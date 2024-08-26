Volvo Penta unveils first commercial application of upgraded IPS platform

The demonstrator crewboat utilises four engines connected to two drives to meet different needs at every stage of operation, providing dual power on demand. The IPS’ “eco mode” automatically manages and optimises engine use based on real-time needs during vessel operation. Eco mode will automatically start or stop individual engines in each situation, optimising fuel consumption and balancing engine running hours to reduce wear on each.

“They have a lot of low power operation, and then they have short intervals with high power operation,” Volvo Penta told Baird Maritime. “So that is then a good match with having the twin setup. We're on the first diesel-diesel version where you can utilise the two engines when you need a high power, high speed, high motor push. But when you don't need that or you're going slow between the wind turbines or waiting for the technicians, you can go just on one engine on each side. You can still have the manoeuvrability in the wind farm and do whatever you want but you're saving a lot of running hours on the engines.”