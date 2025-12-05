GEAR | Propulsion units selected for MinRes' vessels supporting Onslow Iron project

Schottel has been selected to supply propulsion systems and a new control concept for barges and tugs serving Mineral Resources‘ (MinRes) Onslow Iron project in Western Australia.
All seven barges and two of the project's seven tugs are newbuilds being constructed by COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry in Zhoushan and Guangdong, China.
Five barges have already commenced operations at the Port of Ashburton, with the final units scheduled for delivery in 2026. The two tugs are also scheduled to be delivered in 2026.
"The Onslow Iron project presented exceptional operational challenges that required tailor-made propulsion and control solutions," said Tobias Oser, Sales Director Merchant at Schottel.
MinRes and Schottel developed a setup that not only met the specific operational demands of the Onslow Iron project, "but also sets high standards for flexibility in transhipping operations," added Oser.
The vessels transport iron ore from the port to Capesize bulk carriers anchored 40 kilometres offshore. To achieve the minimal draught required for loading the 20,000-ton barges at the port, each ship is powered by two Schottel SPJ 320s, each of which provides full thrust in all directions, even at minimum immersion depths.
For enhanced manoeuvrability, the 123-metre-long and 36-metre-wide barges are linked to the tugs via an articulated tug and barge arrangement, forming a transhipper.
The two newbuild tugs will each be equipped with two Schottel SRP 610 azimuthing propellers and one STT 1 transvere thruster. Schottel said this propulsion package delivers high power and exceptional positioning accuracy, enabling optimal handling of the barges in the port and during loading of the bulk carriers.
The remaining five tugs, including three with Schottel azimuthing propellers, are existing vessels specially converted for their new operation purpose.
Due to limited visibility from the lower-height tugs when pushing the barges, steering is managed from the wheelhouse of the barges. Schottel developed a control concept in close collaboration with MinRes to address this challenge.
The innovative system allows any tug – even those without Schottel propulsion – to be flexibly connected to any barge, ensuring uninterrupted operations during downtimes or maintenance of a tug. A logic system detects which tug is linked to the barge and automatically activates only the relevant functions on the control panel based on the thruster configuration of the respective vessel.