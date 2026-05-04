AWARDS 2025 | Best Gearbox Supplier – ZF Group

In 2025, the ZF Group once again demonstrated why it remains the world’s most respected gearbox supplier with appearances in huge numbers of our vessel reviews across almost all categories, dwarfing the competition.
ZF continued its innovation momentum with several key 2025 launches including marine gearboxes developed specifically for fully electric vessels.
For vessel operators worldwide, ZF remains the gold standard in marine gearbox technology.
"Our gearboxes are chosen because customers trust ZF for high quality, reliability, and strong system expertise," Florian Götz, Head of Global Sales, Commercial and Fast Craft at ZF, told Baird Maritime. "As a system manufacturer, we offer gearboxes with high power density, low noise, and a long service life, supported by a global service network."
Götz remarked that shipyards value the fact that ZF can provide the right product, in the right configuration. With a broad product range, hundreds of ratios, and strong customization capabilities, customers are assured that they can find a solution that fits their vessel design, whether for commercial craft, fast craft or pleasure craft.
"What truly differentiates us is our customer‑focused approach: flexible system integration support, and close cooperation between engineering, production, and service teams," added Massimiliano Cotterchio, ZF's Head of Sales and Marketing, Pleasure Craft. "ZF transforms customer challenges into reliable, tailored solutions which is why our products continue to be selected for a wide variety of vessels worldwide."
In 2025, ZF introduced the "electric non-clutchable" (ENC) gearbox series, the company's first transmission developed specifically for fully electric vessels.
"Designed without a clutch, the ENC gearbox delivers maximum efficiency for electric drives, featuring reduced oil volume and system pressure, minimised churning losses, and a lightweight design, resulting in greater vessel range, lower energy consumption, and reduced operating costs," said Götz. "Its outstanding noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) characteristics also enhance comfort on board, which is particularly important in electric operations."
The ENC series is compatible with all ZF marine propulsion platforms, covers power ranges from 650 to 3,900 kW, and supports every installation configuration. Götz remarked that this makes it an ideal solution for electric ferries, tugs, service vessels, and river cruise ships, where battery‑electric propulsion is rapidly gaining relevance.
"In parallel, ZF also extended its podded propulsion portfolio with the introduction of the new ZF POD 4900, further expanding the upper performance range of ZF podded propulsion systems," added Cotterchio. "Designed for vessels up to 150 feet (46 metres) long and with engines up to 2,000 hp (1,500 kW), the POD 4900 offers high propulsion efficiency, excellent manoeuvrability, and seamless integration with ZF joystick control systems."
Cotterchio said that, thanks to its larger gear ratios and contra‑rotating propellers, the new podded propulsion unit enables improved efficiency and grants onboard space, while meeting the requirements of both powerful leisure vessels and demanding commercial applications such as offshore supply vessels, crewboats, and ferries.
"Together, these innovations underline ZF’s continued long‑term investment in electric, hybrid, and advanced propulsion technologies," said Cotterchio. "Combined with ZF’s broader portfolio of hybrid‑ready transmissions, hybrid modules, electric motors, power electronics, propulsion controls, and hybrid‑ and fully electric thrusters, they enable shipyards and operators to implement scalable, future‑proof propulsion systems tailored to a wide range of vessel concepts and operating profiles."
Götz recounted that overall, ZF's business remained solid and well balanced in 2025. Compared to what he said were the exceptional peak years following the pandemic, 2025 was more predictable and sustainable, allowing the company to focus not only on volume but also on technology development, portfolio expansion, and long‑term partnerships with customers.
"Looking ahead, we remain confident and optimistic," Götz told Baird Maritime. "Regulatory pressure, emission targets, and growing interest in hybrid and electric solutions are clearly shaping future investment decisions in the maritime industry. With our broad system expertise and continued investments in innovative propulsion technologies, ZF is well positioned to support customers through this transition and to benefit from the next growth phase of the marine market."
As for the future of the maritime transmission industry to which ZF belongs, both Götz and Cotterchio believe that it will be characterised by continued development and evolution.
"Over the next few years, the industry will continue to evolve from stand‑alone mechanical components towards highly integrated propulsion subsystems," said Götz. "While conventional gearboxes and shaftline solutions will remain essential, their design and function are increasingly influenced by system integration, electrification, and digital control requirements."
"One of the key trends is the growing adoption of integrated propulsion solutions, such as podded drives, which combine propulsion, steering, and control in a compact system," added Cotterchio. "These concepts are gaining traction across both commercial and leisure segments because they improve overall efficiency, manoeuvrability, onboard comfort, and space utilisation while simplifying installation and vessel operation."
Götz and Cotterchio have observed that the transition towards hybrid and fully electric propulsion is fundamentally reshaping gearbox technology. Future marine transmissions must be optimised for high motor speeds, wide operating ranges, and new duty cycles while also meeting stricter requirements for efficiency, noise, and vibration. The two believe that this trend is driving the development of dedicated solutions for electric applications, alongside hybrid‑ready designs that allow shipowners to adapt their propulsion systems throughout their vessels' lifecycles.
"Another important development is the increasing level of automation and digital integration," Götz told Baird Maritime. "Gearboxes and propulsion systems are becoming more tightly connected with control electronics, sensors, and joystick systems, enabling smoother operation, predictive maintenance, and enhanced ease of use, particularly in demanding maneuvering scenarios."
For a list of the 2025 "Best Of" award winners, please click here.