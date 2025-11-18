AWARDS 2024 | Best Battery Supplier – Corvus Energy

From Norway to the world, Corvus Energy has rapidly made a substantial impact on the maritime world since its establishment in 2009.

Regular readers of Baird Maritime will have noted Corvus’s listing as a supplier of batteries to a very wide range of vessels reviewed here from small work and fishing boats to substantial fishing vessels, OSVs and Ro-Pax ferries.

Corvus has even supplied the groundbreaking battery system for the new Buquebus catamaran Ro-Pax, the world’s largest battery electric ship, by far.