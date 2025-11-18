AWARDS 2024 | Best Battery Supplier – Corvus Energy
From Norway to the world, Corvus Energy has rapidly made a substantial impact on the maritime world since its establishment in 2009.
Regular readers of Baird Maritime will have noted Corvus’s listing as a supplier of batteries to a very wide range of vessels reviewed here from small work and fishing boats to substantial fishing vessels, OSVs and Ro-Pax ferries.
Corvus has even supplied the groundbreaking battery system for the new Buquebus catamaran Ro-Pax, the world’s largest battery electric ship, by far.
"We think Corvus Energy is a preferred supplier for workboats because of the safety, reliability and performance of our battery systems," the company told Baird Maritime.
"Owners and operators need to know that they can trust that everything works, that they have the available power when they need it and that they can rely on the lifetime performance.
"Our batteries are not just tested in the lab but proven in the field, across tough working conditions. To date, we have more than 1,300 projects sailing globally."
The company said it also provides comprehensive integration, digital services and after-sales support, ensuring customers are supported for the entire life cycle of their energy systems.
To ensure that customers have access to the necessary support, Corvus Energy has continuously worked to ensure a complete product offering suitable for different vessel types and applications."
"With the development of our Blue Whale energy storage system (ESS) more than five years ago, we introduced a rack-free, modularised architecture that enables high energy density, light weight and flexible installation as well as improved life cycle and serviceability and [lower] total cost of ownership. Since then, all new products are based on the same design."
In 2024 and 2025 Corvus Energy launched two new types of lightweight NMC batteries. Meanwhile, the company's LFP-based Blue Whale NxtGen ESS will soon be distributed to various markets.
The year 2024 also saw Corvus Energy undertake new product development projects at the same time that the company experienced solid growth across all major vessel segments, particularly in the workboat and offshore markets.
"More owners and operators are realising the operational and environmental benefits of battery-hybrid solutions — from fuel savings and reduced maintenance to compliance with tightening emission requirements," the company told Baird Maritime.
"Compared with previous years, adoption of battery-hybrid propulson has clearly accelerated, and the scale of projects continues to increase. We’re proud to be part of this global shift toward cleaner, smarter maritime operations and are very optimistic about the years ahead."
The shift towards cleaner maritime operations is marked by what Corvus Energy said is the maritime battery industry's entering a new phase of rapid growth and diversification.
"We’re seeing ESS move well beyond ferries and passenger vessels into tugs, offshore vessels, larger commercial workboats and cruise ships. Looking ahead, key trends will include higher energy density, new chemistries, faster charging capabilities, and closer integration with hybrid propulsion and alternative fuels such as hydrogen, methanol, and ammonia.
Lifecycle sustainability — including second-life use and recycling — will also become increasingly important, according to Corvus Energy, as vessels, "that can be electrified, will be electrified."
Also, with the pace of development in both charging infrastructure and ESS technology, a growing number of vessels can achieve zero emissions on batteries alone.
"We believe the future of workboats is electric and hybrid-electric, and we’re proud to continue leading the way with safe, reliable, and high-performance energy solutions that support a cleaner and more efficient maritime industry," Corvus Energy told Baird Maritime.
For a list of the 2024 "Best Of" award winners, please click here.