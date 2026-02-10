AWARDS 2025 | Best Intercom Supplier – Zenitel

It's the quiet essentials that make all the difference on board a vessel.

In the demanding maritime world, clear and dependable crew communication is absolutely vital. The equipment must be rock-solid, reliable and intuitive, with minimal training required, low-maintenance, and built to withstand harsh marine conditions. This is precisely where Zenitel excels.

With Zenitel's maritime expertise dating back to the 1940s, the company's intercom systems are fitted to vessels of every shape, size, and purpose worldwide.