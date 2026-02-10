AWARDS 2025 | Best Intercom Supplier – Zenitel
It's the quiet essentials that make all the difference on board a vessel.
In the demanding maritime world, clear and dependable crew communication is absolutely vital. The equipment must be rock-solid, reliable and intuitive, with minimal training required, low-maintenance, and built to withstand harsh marine conditions. This is precisely where Zenitel excels.
With Zenitel's maritime expertise dating back to the 1940s, the company's intercom systems are fitted to vessels of every shape, size, and purpose worldwide.
"Our intercom solutions are chosen because they address real operational needs on working vessels," Thomas Aas, Head of Marketing and Communication at Zenitel Maritime and Energy, told Baird Maritime.
"Owners and builders value systems that are reliable, predictable, and proven in harsh maritime environments. Clear audio, high availability, and long service life are essential when communication is safety critical."
Aas said that a key differentiator is integration. Zenitel's intercom platforms are designed to work seamlessly with PAGA, third party telephony systems and different protocols and wireless communication systems. This reduces system complexity for yards and integrators and gives operators a more coherent onboard communication setup.
"Regulatory readiness is also increasingly important. Having solutions aligned with classification, flag, and cybersecurity requirements reduces project risk and simplifies both newbuild and retrofit projects."
Zenitel's efforts in ensuring seamless integration of its platforms with PAGA resulted in the company's maritime PAGA systems achieving MED approval in 2025, thus giving owners and shipyards greater flexibility when selecting certified safety communication systems for EU-flagged vessels.
"In addition, our Exigo PAGA system achieved cybersecurity certification in line with current maritime cyber regulations," said Aas. "As safety systems become more connected, cybersecurity is no longer optional but a formal requirement."
The company also continued to refine its IP-based platforms with improved monitoring, system visibility, and integration capabilities, making them easier to deploy and operate over time.
Improving upon existing platforms was the norm for Zenitel for most of 2025, during which the company achieved steady growth of around 10 per cent compared to the previous year. Aas explained that this was driven by continued demand in the workboat, offshore support and specialised vessel segments, and supported by long-term investments in platforms, compliance and partnerships.
"Compared to earlier years, the market feels more stable, with owners focusing more on lifecycle value, safety, and regulatory readiness rather than short-term cost," he told Baird Maritime.
"We are cautiously optimistic. While shipbuilding cycles remain uneven, the underlying drivers such as safety requirements, digitalisation, and cybersecurity continue to strengthen."
The latter is among the trends that Aas expects will become more important over time within the maritime intercom industry. In line with this, Zenitel will soon launch a new intercom platform designed with built-in cybersecurity, IP-based architecture, and future regulatory requirements in mind. Aas said this new product will debut before the summer of 2026.
"Intercom systems are becoming part of the vessel’s digital infrastructure, not standalone voice systems. Cybersecurity by design will be essential as intercom and PA systems are increasingly connected and regulated."
Aas remarked that operators have been shifting away from isolated systems towards platform-based solutions that can scale and evolve over a vessel’s lifetime.
"Ease of use will remain critical. As vessels become more complex, communication systems must be simple, consistent, and reliable under pressure."
For a list of the 2025 "Best Of" award winners, please click here.