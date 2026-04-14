AWARDS 2025 | Best OSV Crane Supplier – SMST

SMST is a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced offshore cranes, delivering high-performance modular crane solutions that excel in the demanding offshore wind and energy sectors.

Its comprehensive range includes knuckle boom cranes and 3D motion-compensated cranes with safe working loads from five up to 150 tonnes.

Equipped with sophisticated active heave compensation and full 3D motion compensation systems, SMST cranes maintain exceptional load stability and precision even in significant wave heights, ensuring safe and efficient lifting, lowering, and subsea operations from service operation vessels, commissioning vessels, and construction support ships.