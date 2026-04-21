AWARDS 2025 | Best Gangway Supplier – SMST

Otter said SMST has continued to develop its gangway product offerings, one of which is the first gangway of its kind that was designed from the outset as a truly multipurpose solution.

"Thanks to its modular design, the gangway can easily be reconfigured to suit different operational requirements," he told Baird Maritime. "It will allow operators to work in offshore wind using the familiar bumper mode landing, which is certified as Type II gangway for quick access, while switching within minutes to cone mode landing, which is certified as DNV Type II and is commonly used in the oil and gas sector for continuous access.

"With this innovative solution, SMST is able to offer owners the flexibility to deploy a single vessel across both offshore wind and oil and gas markets worldwide, significantly enhancing each vessel’s commercial potential."

The development of the modular gangway was just one of the highlights of SMST's operations in 2025, which Otter said was a very successful year in terms of both revenue and technological developments.