AWARDS 2025 | Best Gangway Supplier – SMST

SMST stands as a world-leading innovator in motion-compensated gangways, delivering the renowned telescopic access bridges that set the benchmark for safe and efficient personnel and cargo transfer in the offshore industry.
Their gangways' smart, lightweight design minimises deck footprint and power consumption while delivering high system speeds and extended telescopic stroke for superior operational flexibility.
Engineered for the demanding offshore wind sector and beyond, SMST’s gangways feature autonomous capabilities, height-adjustable towers, integrated cargo handling options, and seamless integration with vessel dynamic positioning systems.
"Our gangways were chosen primarily because of our strong track record and the confidence owners and builders have developed in SMST over many years," Ingmar Otter, Commercial Manager at SMST, told Baird Maritime. "We are known for reliable, high-quality gangway solutions that perform consistently in demanding offshore environments, combined with a proven ability to deliver projects on time."
Otter remarked that a key differentiator is the upgradeability of SMST equipment. The company's gangways are designed with modularity in mind, allowing owners to upgrade or adapt their systems over time as operational requirements change, rather than having to invest in entirely new equipment. This approach provides long-term value and flexibility across different markets and vessel types.
"In addition, our service and support play an important role. Because all disciplines are housed within SMST - from engineering and production to commissioning and lifetime support - we can act quickly when service is required. Short internal communication lines enable fast decision-making and practical solutions, minimising downtime for our customers.
"Finally, our advanced automation packages set us apart. Features such as automated landing and motion control not only improve safety and operational efficiency, but also help address the growing challenge of crew availability and skill shortages. Together, these elements make our gangways a reliable, flexible and future-ready choice for owners and builders."
Otter said SMST has continued to develop its gangway product offerings, one of which is the first gangway of its kind that was designed from the outset as a truly multipurpose solution.
"Thanks to its modular design, the gangway can easily be reconfigured to suit different operational requirements," he told Baird Maritime. "It will allow operators to work in offshore wind using the familiar bumper mode landing, which is certified as Type II gangway for quick access, while switching within minutes to cone mode landing, which is certified as DNV Type II and is commonly used in the oil and gas sector for continuous access.
"With this innovative solution, SMST is able to offer owners the flexibility to deploy a single vessel across both offshore wind and oil and gas markets worldwide, significantly enhancing each vessel’s commercial potential."
The development of the modular gangway was just one of the highlights of SMST's operations in 2025, which Otter said was a very successful year in terms of both revenue and technological developments.
"This success was mainly driven by strong demand in the offshore wind market. At the same time, we deliberately stayed aligned with SMST’s long-term vision of developing modular products that are suitable for multiple markets. That strategy clearly proved its value in 2025, and we expect demand to remain strong in the coming years."
Otter added that SMST is also optimistic about the future because of the company's broad and diverse product portfolio, which will enable resilience and the flexibility needed to serve other industries such as defence and custom projects.
"Looking ahead, we do expect qualified offshore crew availability to become a bottleneck. In response, SMST has developed the autolanding feature for our gangways, enabling fully automated landing on offshore structures. This not only improves safety, but also reduces dependency on highly specialised personnel, an important step toward future-proof offshore operations."
For a list of the 2025 "Best Of" award winners, please click here.