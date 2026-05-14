Vietnam's Q1 crab exports jump 23 per cent YOY in 2026

In the first three months of 2026, Vietnam’s exports of crabs and other crustaceans reached more than US$93 million, up 23 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) said the result shows that the sector is experiencing a fairly positive recovery, especially in its two key product groups: crabs and swimming crabs.

However, behind the growth figures are several concerns: export markets remain highly concentrated, raw material supply is unstable, and trade barriers from the US and EU are becoming increasingly stringent.