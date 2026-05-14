Vietnam's Q1 crab exports jump 23 per cent YOY in 2026

In the first three months of 2026, Vietnam’s exports of crabs and other crustaceans reached more than US$93 million, up 23 per cent compared to the same period last year.
The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) said the result shows that the sector is experiencing a fairly positive recovery, especially in its two key product groups: crabs and swimming crabs.
However, behind the growth figures are several concerns: export markets remain highly concentrated, raw material supply is unstable, and trade barriers from the US and EU are becoming increasingly stringent.
According to VASEP data compiled from Vietnam Customs, crab exports in Q1 2026 reached nearly US$77 million, up 22 per cent year-on-year. This product group accounted for the largest share of Vietnam’s total crab exports. In February 2026 alone, crab exports surged 83 per cent to US$29 million, helping lift the quarterly performance after a nine per cent decline in January.
The main driver for crab exports continued to be China and Hong Kong. In Q1 2026, crab exports to this market reached US$52 million, up 32 per cent, accounting for nearly 68 per cent of total crab export value. China alone imported US$51 million worth of Vietnamese crabs, up 31 per cent.
The market’s strong demand, geographical proximity, and suitability for Vietnam’s live, fresh, and frozen crab products continue to support exports. However, the heavy dependence on China is also a point of concern. Any changes in quarantine policies, customs clearance delays, or seasonal declines in demand could immediately impact Vietnam’s crab exports.
Exports of swimming crabs in Q1 2026 reached US$16.43 million, up 30.4 per cent. The US remained the dominant market, importing US$13.06 million worth of Vietnamese swimming crabs, up 37.5 per cent, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of total export turnover.
VASEP said the US continues to be a high-value market for crab meat, processed crab products, pasteurised crab, and products supplied to restaurants and retail channels. However, it is also currently the riskiest market. Requirements related to traceability, proof of origin, anti-transshipment measures, and regulations under the US Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA) are placing significant pressure on exporters.
Given the high dependence on the US market, any unfavourable policy changes could directly affect Vietnam’s entire swimming crab sector.
Not all markets posted positive growth. For crab products, exports to Japan reached US$17 million, down 15 per cent. For swimming crabs, exports to the EU fell 31 per cent to US$500,000, exports to the UK dropped 11 per cent, and exports to CPTPP markets declined four per cent. This indicates that the sector’s growth in Q1 mainly relied on China for crabs and the US for swimming crabs.
Competition in the global market is also becoming increasingly intense. In China, Vietnam competes with multiple regional suppliers. In Japan, pressure comes from countries with stable supply sources such as Russia, Canada, Norway, and China. In the US, Vietnamese swimming crabs compete directly with Indonesia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and China.
Importantly, competition is no longer based solely on price. Import markets are paying increasing attention to the legality of raw materials, harvesting methods, traceability documentation, and sustainability certifications. These requirements are especially critical for crab products, which still depend heavily on wild capture fisheries.
VASEP said that despite these pressures, Vietnam’s crab exports still have bright spots. China remains a major market for crabs, while the US continues to show strong demand for processed swimming crab products. Some smaller markets, such as South Korea and Australia, also recorded strong growth. Exports of swimming crabs to South Korea reached US$1.06 million, up 116.4 per cent, while exports to Australia totaled US$316,000, up 101.9 per cent.
Greater opportunities lie in value-added products such as crab meat, pasteurised crab meat, canned products, convenience foods, and products for modern retail channels. VASEP said this direction could help increase export value while reducing dependence on fresh, frozen, or semi-processed products.
VASEP said Q1 2026 marked a positive start for Vietnam’s crab sector. However, the current growth structure still carries risks: crab exports remain heavily dependent on China, while swimming crab exports rely strongly on the US. At the same time, these markets can rapidly change import policies, control measures, and market access requirements.
In the coming period, businesses should prioritise market diversification, tighter control of raw material sources, stronger traceability systems, and a higher share of deeply processed products. For the US market in particular, compliance with regulations related to the MMPA, anti-transshipment measures, and proof of origin should be treated as top priorities.