UK to support Indonesia in fishing industry improvements

The UK Government will support Indonesia’s plan to build approximately 1,500 fishing vessels, as well as improve fishing villages, with the aim of enhancing fishermen’s welfare while improving national protein consumption, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto told reporters in London earlier this week.

"This partnership is very strategic for us, as it will accelerate our economic growth and advancement, especially in the maritime sector, Mr Prabowo said.

"I need to point out that three-quarters of our territory consists of seas and our people’s protein consumption remains too low. We need to increase it."