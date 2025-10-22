UK fishing industry to receive £360m government funding boost

Fishing businesses and coastal communities across the UK will benefit from £360 million (US$480 million) of investment through a new "fishing and coastal growth fund", with £56 million (US$75 million) of the new money going to support the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish fishing industries.

Devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be responsible for spending the money to best meet the specific needs of their fishing and coastal communities, according to the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).