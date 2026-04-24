Scottish Conservatives propose alternative measures to boost local fishing sector

The Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party has proposed a series of measures to support Scotland's fishing industry in light of what it said are ineffective steps taken by the government under the Scottish National Party (SNP).

"The SNP Government have ignored fishing and our fishermen throughout the last session of the Scottish Parliament," the party said in a statement earlier this month. "Scottish fishing supports an industry worth hundreds of millions of pounds and employs thousands of people. It also provides a healthy and nutritious food source and is important for our own food security. Unfortunately, the SNP and Labour have both failed the sector."

The Conservatives added that, instead of supporting Scotland's fishing industry, the SNP spent half of the last parliamentary session trying to impose "reckless highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) [that] would have devastated Scotland’s fishing industry," while the "unfair trade deals" proposed by the Labour Party, "have betrayed Scottish fishermen."