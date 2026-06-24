Samherji credits growing product demand for 2025 profit increase

Icelandic seafood company Samherji said it achieved revenues of €542 million (US$617 million) and a gross operating profit of €73.9 million (US$84.1 million) in full year 2025.

The gross operating profit is €12.5 million (US$14.2 million) higher than that of full year 2024.

Operating profit peaked at €50.4 million (US$57.3 million) in 2025 compared to €42.4 million (US$48.2 million) the previous year, an increase of nearly 19 per cent. Samherji said the increase in operating profit is primarily attributable to high product prices in whitefish markets and solid core operations.

Profit after tax was €58.6 million (US$66.7 million). Assets at year-end amounted to €892.5 million (US$1.015 billion), and equity amounted to €676.8 million (US$769.9 million). The equity ratio at year-end was 75.8 per cent.