Western Mediterranean Sea fish stocks start to recover after five years of EU management plan

According to scientific projections, half of the stocks could reach sustainable fishing levels by 2025. The EC said these positive advancements mark a turning point on the road to the full recovery of the Western Mediterranean fish stocks.

The latest data from the Scientific, Technical and Economic Committee for Fisheries (STECF) shows that 20 per cent of the stocks are being harvested sustainably – at maximum sustainable yield (MSY) – and that 15 per cent are close. The management plan has enabled stocks such as red mullet in the Gulf of Lion to fully recover, while ensuring long-term social and economic viability for fishers operating in the region.